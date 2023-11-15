Alert Ready is testing Canada’s national warning system today

Canadians nationwide will receive an alert from the country’s national warning system, Alert Ready, on Wednesday.

The move is part of regular testing and won’t require Canadians to take action. The message will appear over TV, radio, and wireless devices.

According to the testing schedule, provinces on the east coast will witness the first tests at 10:55am local time. Nunavut will get the test last, at 2pm local time.

It’s time, Canada! If you're in a participating province or territory, you'll receive a #testalert on your compatible wireless devices, TV and radio today. Please don't call 911. No action is required. See below when to expect a test in your location. https://t.co/8elrHLswWl pic.twitter.com/LdgxBjlAho — Alert Ready (@AlertReady) November 15, 2023

Testing will occur in every province and territory except for Alberta and the Northwest Territories.

The full testing schedule is available on Alert Ready’s website.