You can now delete your Threads profile without impacting your Instagram account

Threads users can now deactivate their profiles without deleting their Instagram accounts.

This has been a longstanding issue since Threads went public in July, as the only way to get on the platform was to create a profile through Instagram.

Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, shared the following steps to deactivate a Threads account:

Head to Settings, Select ‘Account,’ Click ‘Deactivate Profile,’ Confirm by clicking ‘Deactivate Threads Profile.’

“This will not affect your Instagram account,” a message reads on the final page. MobileSyrup can confirm this feature has made its way to Canada.

Mosseri shared details on another change allowing users to control if their posts are seen on Facebook and Instagram.

“We heard feedback that you want more control over the experience, so we’re rolling out a way to opt out of being featured outside Threads,” Mosseri wrote.

To prevent posts from Threads being seen on Facebook and Instagram, head to Settings, Privacy, and click ‘Suggesting posts on other apps.’ Use the toggles next to Facebook and Instagram to make the change.

Mosseri ended his post on the new features by asking users what other changes they would like to see. Requests range from wanting an option to add a cover photo to asking for the ability to delete an Instagram account but keeping the attached Threads profile.

Source: @mosseri