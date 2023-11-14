These are the best Black Friday 2023 carrier deals so far

Rogers, Bell, and Telus have released their holiday deals ahead of Black Friday.

Below is a roundup of some of the best offers from each carrier.

Telus

iPhone 14 Pro Max: get the 1TB model for the price of the 128GB. Pay $0 upfront and $40/month financing for 24 months with Bring-It-Back (returning the device in two years or paying the difference to keep it) or $57.50/month financing without Bring-It-Back. Get up to $480 in bill credits when you trade-in.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: $0 down and $0/month financing with Bring-It-Back. $140 in bill credits when trading in your current device.

Google Pixel 7: $0 down and $0/mo financing (no Bring-It-Back required). Get up to $175 in bill credits when you trade in your current device.

Check out all of Telus’ Black Friday deals here.

Rogers

iPhone 15 (128 GB): $12.55/month if trading in the iPhone 13 on select plans. Must return within two years. Those wanting to keep the device can pay $30/month for 24 months.

Samsung Galaxy S23: $0/month when trading in the Galaxy S21. Must return within two years.

Mobile and internet bundle: each service is available for $55/month for 24 months. While this isn’t a deal on the mobile side (as bundled plans start at $55/month), Rogers’s website states that ‘Ignite Internet’ is available for $55/month. The details don’t specify which plan, but Rogers’ cheapest Ignite Internet plan is priced at $64.99 on its own.

All of Rogers’ Black Friday deals are available here.

Bell

Check out all of Bell’s Black Friday deals here.