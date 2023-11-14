Telus Black Friday deals now live, save on iPhone, Pixel, Galaxy and more

Vancouver-based national carrier Telus has dropped its Black Friday deals. We’ve got a breakdown of some of the best (and worst) offers below.

First up, Telus’ Black Friday webpage highlights how customers can get 120GB of 5G+ data for $75/mo, but it’s worth noting the plan is not a deal and is actually the same offer the carrier had in recent weeks (the $85/120GB plan with a $10/mo bill credit).

Next up, we have smartphone deals. Telus has several offers on iPhone, Galaxy, Pixel and more, but these are the ones we think are worthwhile.

iPhone 14 Pro Max – Bonus memory upgrade: get the 1TB model for the price of the 128GB. Pay $0 upfront and $40/mo financing for 24 months with Bring-It-Back (return the device at the end of two years or pay the difference to keep it). $57.50/mo financing without Bring-It-Back. Plus get up to $480 in bill credits when you trade in your current device.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE – $0 down and $0/mo financing with Bring-It-Back. Plus get up to $140 in bill credits when you trade in your current device.

Google Pixel 7 – $0 down and $0/mo financing (no Bring-It-Back required). Plus get up to $175in bill credits when you trade in your current device.

Google Pixel 8 – $0 down and $11.08/mo financing with Bring-It-Back ($21.29/mo without Bring-It-Back). Plus get up to $175 in bill credits when you trade in your current device.

Samsung Galaxy S23 – $0 down and $12.29/mo financing with Bring-It-Back ($25.83/mo without Bring-It-Back). Plus get up to $150 in bill credits when you trade in your current device.

iPhone 15 Pro – Get free AirPods Pro (2nd gen) with purchase of iPhone 15 Pro.

Save up to 35 percent on select like-new devices.

You can check out all of Telus’ Black Friday deals here.