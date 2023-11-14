Teens in North America might be the death of Android smartphones

The future of Android smartphones, at least in the Western Hemisphere, might be in danger.

Just last year, the iOS market share overtook the Android market in the United States, and it has steadily been growing since then. In Canada, Apple has been in the lead for most of the last decade.

According to a new report from investment firm Piper Sandler, which focuses on U.S. market share data, teenagers play a big part in shifting the tide in Apple’s favour.

The publication quoted a recent study by investment firm Piper Sandler that determines trends across several industries by surveying over 9,000 adolescents across America. According to the report, 87 percent of the surveyed teens own an iPhone, while 88 percent plan to buy an iPhone as their next device.

The lack of a comprehensive ecosystem with devices that work seamlessly together and aim to lock down users is one of the primary reasons for the shrinking Android market share in Canada and the United States. MobileSyrup’s Dean Daley recently wrote about how Google, Samsung, Huawei and other tech brands have tried to create a cohesive ecosystem like Apple’s but have failed to do so.

Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon Seamless is a cross-platform technology that works with Android and Windows and aims to make the Android ecosystem as ‘Seamless’ as the Apple one.

While the report focuses on teens in the U.S., it’s safe to say that a majority of it is also applicable north of the border, too.

Check out the complete report here.

Source: Piper Sandler Via: Android Police