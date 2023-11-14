Skylight’s interactive smart calendar is now available in Canada

Skylight has launched its Skylight Calendar in Canada, an interactive smart family calendar that can help keep a household organized. It offers schedules, chore charts, meal planning and customizable to-do lists in one spot.

The $399 Skylight Calendar features a 15-inch touchscreen display and is available on the Skylight Canada website and Amazon. With the holiday season and Boxing Day around the corner, the Skylight Calendar had dropped to $299.25.

Skylight can automatically sync with Google Calendar, Outlook, Apple Calendar and more. The device enables users to create customizable lists, including shopping and to-do lists.

It also offers a sleek design and a high-resolution touch-screen. You can also have it work as a digital picture frame.

I’ll have a full review of the Skylight Calendar app on MobileSyrup soon.

Header image credit: Skylight Canada

