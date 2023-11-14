What’s new on Xbox Game Pass on console, PC and cloud in late November 2023

Every month, Xbox brings new games to its Xbox Game Pass subscription service.

These normally come in two waves, and now, Xbox has revealed what’s coming in the second half of November.

While this new batch of games is a bit smaller than usual, there are still some notable titles, including the strategy games Persona 5 Tactica and Dune: Spice Wars.

Read on for the full list:

Coral Island (Cloud and Xbox Series X/S) — November 14th

Persona 5 Tactica (Cloud, Console, and PC) — November 17th

Dune: Spice Wars (Cloud and Console) — November 28th

Rollerdrome (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X/S) — November 28th

Additionally, here’s what’s leaving Game Pass on November 30th:

Anvil (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Battlefield 1943 (Console) [EA Play]

Battlefield: Bad Company (Console) [EA Play]

Battlefield: Bad Company 2 (Console and PC) [EA Play]

Disc Room (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Eastward (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Grid (Console) [EA Play]

As always, Game Pass subscribers get an exclusive 20 percent discount on any title in the catalogue so you can buy them and keep playing even after they leave the service.

A standard Xbox Game Pass subscription PC costs $11.99/month, while Game Pass Ultimate — which includes Game Pass for both Console and PC, online play, EA Play, and Xbox Cloud Gaming — is priced at $18.99/month. Another membership, Game Pass Core, costs $11.99/month and includes access to over 25 games.

Image credit: Atlus

Source: Xbox