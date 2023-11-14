Fido Black Friday sale includes free Pixel 7, discounted Motorola Razrs

Rogers flanker brand Fido dropped its Black Friday deals. Here’s what you need to know.
First up, if you’re looking for deals on plans, check out Fido’s new offers here. Below, you can find the highlights from Fido’s smartphone deals.
- iPhone 14 — $0 down, $37.80/mo financing (normally $42.80/mo).
- Samsung Galaxy S23 — $0 down, $20.01/mo financing (normally $56.59/mo).
- Samsung Galaxy S23 FE — $0 down, $5/mo financing (normally $44.75/mo).
- Google Pixel 7 — $0 down, $0/mo financing (normally $39/mo), online only.
- Google Pixel 8 — $0 down, $20/mo financing (normally $46.17/mo).
- iPhone 12 — $0 down, $6/mo financing (normally $31.25/mo).
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 – $0 down, $30/mo financing (normally $66.88/mo).
- Motorola Razr — $0 down, $15/mo financing (normally $47.13/mo).
- Motorola Razr+ — $0 down, $25/mo financing (normally $65/mo).
- iPhone 13 — $0 down, $15/mo financing (normally $37/mo).
You can check out Fido’s deals here.