Eastlink has the 2023 Moto Razr available for $15 per month for 24 months

Eastlink is now offering its best Black Friday deals with promotions on smartphone purchases and plans.

The website doesn’t mention when the promotion ends, though it’s likely that they’ll stay live until Black Friday, November 24th.

Find out some of the promotions below:

Galaxy S23 FE: $0 down, $5 per month for 24 months

Razr: $0 down, $15 per month for 24 month

Galaxy Z Flip 5: $0 down, $30 per month for 24 months

Galaxy Z Fold 5: $0 down, $75 per month for 24 months

Galaxy S23: $0 down, $20 per month for 24 months

Galaxy S23 Ultra: $0 down, $50 per month for 24 months

Galaxy Z Flip 4: $0 down, $23 per month for 24 months

Galaxy Z Fold 4: $0 down, $65 per month for 24 months

Buy a mobile plan online and get a $100 credit

Bring your own phone and save $5 per month for 24 months

Save $30 per month when you bundle internet and mobile

Find all of Eastlink’s promotions here.