Bell Black Friday deals include discounts on Pixel and Galaxy

Bell’s Black Friday deals are now live with deals on Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel.

First up, it’s worth noting that Bell has discounts on several plans, but these generally aren’t new (save for the $55/mo 60GB plan). The carrier is also still offering $30/mo discounts on mobile plans when combined with the company’s home services, like internet.

Beyond wireless plans, Bell has discounts on several smartphones. Below are some of the highlights we’ve found. It’s worth noting that some of Bell’s deals are tied into the company’s ‘Device Return Option,’ which discounts the monthly financing cost if customers agree to return the phone after two years or pay the difference to keep their device.

Note: Both the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro had different prices listed on Bell’s Black Friday page compared to what’s listed on each device’s respective purchase page.

