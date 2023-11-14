Bell and FirstLight will offer 400G wavelength data routes between Toronto, Montréal, and Secaucus, NJ

Bell and FirstLight Fiber are partnering to offer data routes with speeds up to 400G between Canada and the U.S.

The routes will allow for triple redundancy (known as triversity by Bell), which allows data to flow through multiple paths, between Toronto, Montréal, and the town of Secaucus, New Jersey.

Bell launched 400G wavelength technology in April 2021 to deliver faster speeds and increase capacity for large cloud and data centre providers. This allows for reliable and secure fibre-optic networks to transport voice, data, and video.

“By adding triversity to its network capabilities, Bell can reliably offer resilient business continuity,” the company says in a press release.

Bell and FirstLight Fiber, an Albany, New York, company offering fibre-optic services, will launch the service in the first quarter of 2024.

“With continued growth in data demand, particularly because of cloud technology and AI delivered by leading telecom networks like Bell Canada, we are excited to fortify Bell’s extensive footprint further with these new routes, which will enable faster and more reliable data transport between the major hubs in Secaucus, Toronto, and Montréal,” Ivan Mihaljevic, senior vice president of Bell Wholesale, said.

Source: Bell