Walmart Canada will sell a Spider-Man 2 PS5 Slim bundle for Black Friday

Walmart Canada has released its second Black Friday weekly deals flyer, with online promotions available on Wednesday, November 15th and Thursday, November 16th, for in-store deals.

This batch of promotions discounts the new PlayStation 5 Slim (Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Bundle), the Meta Quest 2, the iRobot Roomba j5+, several Nintendo Switch video games, Walmart gift cards with smartphone purchases and more.

The promotion ends on Wednesday, November 22nd. Check out some notable deals from the flyer below:

Xbox Series X: $599.96 (regularly $631.98)

Playstation 5 Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Bundle (slim): $649.96

Apple AirPods with charging case: $129 (regularly $179.99)

Rogers iPhone 14 Postpaid Phone with $0 down: Get a $150 Walmart gift card

Fido iPhone 13 Postpaid Phone with $0 down: Get a $150 Walmart gift card

Telus Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Postpaid Phone with $0 down: Get a $200 Walmart gift card

Telus Samsung Galaxy S23 Postpaid Phone with $0 down: Get a $200 Walmart gift card

Sony 55-inch X77L 4K HDR LED Smart TV with Google TV, 55″ 4K HDR LED TV, 55″ 4K HDR LED TV: $698 (regularly $748)

LG 55-inch 4K UHD LED Smart TV, UQ7070, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, TM120: $488 (regularly $548)

Google Chromecast with Google TV – HD: $29.98 (regularly $39.98)

JBL FLIP 6 Portable Waterproof Speaker: $129.98 (regularly $169.98)

Meta Quest 2 128GB, Includes two touch controllers: $349.96 (regularly $419.96)

Xbox Series X Wireless Controller: $59.96 (regularly $74.96)

PlayStation 5 DualSense wireless controller: $69.96 (regularly $94.96)

Select Nintendo Switch Video Games: $54.96 (regularly $79.96)

Dyson V8 Origin Plus Cordless Vacuum: $399.99 (regularly $549.99)

iRobot Roomba j5+ Combo Robot Vacuum and Mop with Auto-Empty: $699.99 (regularly $999.99)

Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro 45 mm GPS Smartwatch: $369.95 (regularly $599)

The full Walmart Canada Black Friday 2023 flyer can be found here.

