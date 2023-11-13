Walmart Canada offering free gift cards with PlayStation card purchases for Black Friday

Walmart Canada is offering a bonus $20 Walmart e-gift card with the purchase of a $100 PlayStation gift card.

The PlayStation card can be used on games, add-ons and PS Plus subscriptions from the digital PlayStation Store. A code to redeem the bonus Walmart e-gift card will be sent to your email after you register through getmybonus.ca.

The deal is valid from November 16th to 29th.

For more from Walmart Canada’s Black Friday deals, read our round-up.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links, helping fund the journalism provided free on our website.