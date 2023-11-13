Here are the Game of the Year, Canadian nominees at The Game Awards 2023

The full list of nominees for The Game Awards has been revealed.

To start, here are the six games up for the coveted Game of the Year:

Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games)

Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games/PlayStation)

Resident Evil 4 (Capcom)

Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo)

Given that it’s been a stacked year for games, it was a tight race to see which six games would be nominated in this category. Interestingly, Alan Wake 2 and Baldur’s Gate 3 are tied for the most nominations with eight each.

Meanwhile, here are the nominees for Best Mobile Game:

Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis

Hello Kitty: Island Adventure

Honkai Star Rail

Monster Hunter Now

Terra Nil

Canada’s massive gaming industry was also recognized. Sea of Stars, an acclaimed Chrono Trigger-inspired RPG from Quebec City-based Sabotage, is up for Best Indie Game and Best RPG.

In the Games for Impact category, Toronto-based Visai Games’ Venba and Montreal-based KO_OP’s Goodbye Volcano High were nominated. Venba is also up for Best Debut Indie Game.

Additionally, EA Vancouver’s EA Sports FC 24 is up for Best Sports Game, while Vancouver-based Relic Entertainment’s Company of Heroes 3 got a nod for Best Sim/Strategy Game.

The full list of nominees can be found here.

It’s worth noting that a global jury accounts for 90 percent of the votes for the winners, while the remaining 10 percent comes from public fans. Those interested can vote in all categories via The Game Awards’ official website and Discord server until December 6th.

The Game Awards will be held this year on Thursday, December 7th in Los Angeles. The ceremony will be live-streamed via Game Awards’ YouTube and Twitch channels.

The show’s creator, Canada’s Geoff Keighley, says more details on programming, including a tease at guests and game reveals, will be announced in the coming weeks. This year also marks the 10th anniversary of the popular show, so it remains to be seen how Keighley might celebrate the milestone.

At the same time, Keighley has faced calls to make some sort of statement on the mass layoffs that have plagued the industry this year. Despite so many well-received games having been released this year, more than 6,000 developers have lost their jobs in the past several, including those at PlayStation, Xbox, Epic Games and EA.

Image credit: Larian Studios/Nintendo