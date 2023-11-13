Staples Canada offering over $100 off Xbox Series X

If you’ve been considering getting an Xbox Series X, you might be in luck.

Staples Canada is now offering the current-gen console for $524.99, a marked $125 drop from its regular $649 price tag. The cost of the system went up in Canada from $599 to $649 in August.

This isn’t a Black Friday deal, though. Instead, it’s available now until November 16th.

For context, other retailers, like Walmart and GameStop, will only have the Series X for $599 for Black Friday. (Some of these offers will include games, like GameStop’s Diablo IV bundle, but of course, Staples’ deal gives you more freedom to use the additional savings on anything else.)

Therefore, you’ll likely want to act fast at Staples if interested. You can buy the Series X from the retailer here.

Via: Lbabinz