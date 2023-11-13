PlayStation previews Black Friday 2023 deals

PlayStation has teased its lineup of Black Friday 2023 deals.

To start, the company is offering a Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III bundle that includes the new version of the PS5, colloquially referred to as the ‘Slim.’ It was quietly confirmed for Canada last week despite Sony previously only saying it would come to the U.S. at launch.

This bundle costs $649.99 and includes a copy of Modern Warfare III (regularly $89.99) at no additional cost. It’s also important to note that Sony intends for the refreshed PS5 to replace the existing model once stock on the latter has been depleted.

On top of this bundle, Sony has other Black Friday deals running from November 17th-27th, which include:

Up to 30 percent off 12-month PlayStation Plus plans

Up to 20 percent off merchandise on the PlayStation Gear store (free PlayStation Heritage Katakana Hat included with orders $75 or more from November 24th-27th)

PlayStation Store deals on PS4 and PS5 games like Assassin’s Creed Mirage, EA Sports FC 24, NBA 2K24 and more

Sony says the deals will be revealed in full on November 17th on its official Black Friday landing page.

Image credit: Activision

Source: PlayStation