GameStop’s Black Friday deals offer Xbox Series X bundle, games and more

GameStop is hosting its annual Black Friday sale. Held from November 17th through November 27th, Canadian customers can save on the Xbox Series X Diablo 4 bundle.
GameStop’s Black Friday deals include a number of 2023’s biggest games as well as accessories.
Here are several fantastic standouts:
- Xbox Series X Diablo 4 Bundle – $599.99 (regularly $659.99)
- Nintendo Switch OLED Model w/ Super Smash Bros. Ultimate*- $449.99 ($89 bonus value) (in-store only)
- Final Fantasy XVI – $49.99 (regularly $89.99)
- God of War Ragnarok – $49.99 (regularly $89.99)
- The Last of Us Part 1 – $49.99 (regularly $89.99)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales – $29.99 (regularly $64.99)
- Gran Turismo – $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – $54.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Mortal Kombat 1 – $69.99 (regularly $89.99)
- NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition – $44.99 (regularly $89.99)
- Lords of the Fallen – $69.99 (regularly $89.99)
- Halo Infinite – $19.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Starfield – $69.99 (regularly $89.99)
- Forza Horizon 5 – $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Razer Kraken V3 X Headset – $52.99 (regularly $89.99)
- PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller – $69.99 (regularly $89.99)
- Xbox Wireless Controller – $64.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Thrustmaster T248 Racing Wheel – $549.99 (regularly $399.99)
It’s also worth noting that GameStop’s Black Friday sale also includes discounts on select Pokémon Trading Card packs, toys, and other gaming items. More info can be found here.
Image credit: Xbox
Source: GameStop