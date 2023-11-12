Peak Design’s Pixel 8 and 8 Pro cases offer stunning new shades

Last month, I wrote about some Pixel 8 and 8 Pro cases I tried out but noted one of the cases I was supposed to test hadn’t arrived. Well, Peak Design’s Everyday case for the Pixel 8 arrived and, just like with the Pixel 7a version I recently tested, it’s quickly become a favourite of mine.

Given I’m typically not a case person, it says a lot that I like Peak’s cases so much. Part of it, frankly, is the Pixel 8 — if it had a soft-touch back like the 8 Pro, I’d never put a case on it. But with such a slippery back, I need something to add a little extra grip, and Peak’s Everyday case works great for that.

The case sports a grippy, polycarbonate body and a 100 percent recycled, weatherproof nylon canvas fabric shell. It looks and feels great, adding enough grip that the Pixel 8 now feels secure in my hand, but not so much grip that it sticks to my pocket and picks up lint (looking at you, Google Pixel 8 Case).

The big new thing this time around is colours. As in, quite a few excellent colour options. The 7a version of the case only came in fashionable but boring ‘Charcoal,’ whereas the 8 and 8 Pro Everyday cases are available in ‘Sage,’ ‘Midnight,’ ‘Sun’ and ‘Redwood.’ Through most of my testing, I stuck with the Sage option since it compliments the ‘Hazel’ Pixel 8 I have. However, I also tried out Redwood and quite liked it, and Sun looks stunning for those who like a yellow option. While I unfortunately didn’t have any of the Everyday cases for the Pixel 8 Pro, the Midnight colour, I think, matches well with the 8 Pro’s ‘Bay’ shade.

Other benefits of the Peak Everday cases remain, such as the ‘SlimLink’ lock for compatibility with Peak’s extensive accessory system, as well as magnets for MagSafe compatibility. I don’t use MagSafe myself, mostly since I don’t own an iPhone with MagSafe, but the magnetic Everyday case comes in handy in other ways — the other night, I stuck my phone to part of my stove so I could quickly reference a recipe I was following.

Ultimately, the Peak Everyday case remains one of my favourite case options, with unique style and access to accessories without adding significant bulk to my phone. I especially love the expanded colour options and hope Peak continues to add fun new shades.

That said, the cases aren’t exactly cheap. At $70.05 CAD (before taxes and shipping), you’re definitely paying a premium for the Everyday case. You can check out the Pixel 8 cases here and Pixel 8 Pro cases here.