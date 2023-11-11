Streaming in Canada on Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave, Disney+, Netflix and Paramount+ [Nov. 6-12]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Our ‘Streaming in Canada’ column typically focuses on new content from Amazon Prime Video, Crave and Netflix, but other services like Apple TV+ and Disney+ will be mentioned when relevant. Premium video-on-demand (PVOD) platforms are also fair game as movies continue to come to digital early.

Finally, we’ll highlight shows or movies that are made by Canadian companies, involve notable Canadian cast or crew and/or are filmed in Canada.

Amazon’s Prime Video

007: Road to a Million [Amazon Original]

Prime Video Canada release date: November 10th, 2023

Genre: Reality competition

Runtime: Eight episodes (39 minutes to one hour each)

Nine pairs of everyday people take part in James Bond-inspired challenges for a chance to win £1,000,000 (about $1.69 million CAD).

The series is hosted by Brian Cox (Succession).

Stream 007: Road to a Million here.

An Amazon Prime Video subscription is included at no additional cost with an Amazon Prime membership, which is priced at $99/year.

The full list of movies and shows hitting Prime Video Canada this month can be found here.

Apple TV+

For All Mankind (Season 4) [Apple Original]

Apple TV+ Canada release date: November 10th, 2023 (first episode, new episodes on Fridays)

Genre: Sci-fi drama

Runtime: Ten episodes (around one hour each)

For All Mankind was created by Ronald D. Moore (Battlestar Galactica) and features an ensemble cast that includes Joel Kinnaman (Altered Carbon), Toby Kebbell (Servant), Krys Marshall (This is Us) and Wrenn Schmidt (Boardwalk Empire).

Stream For All Mankind here.

Following a recent price increase, an Apple TV+ subscription now costs $12.99/month in Canada.

CBC Gem

BlackBerry

This extended limited series version of the Canadian BlackBerry film from earlier this year features 14 minutes of extra footage. Otherwise, the story remains the same, chronicling the rise and fall of Canadian phone brand BlackBerry from the perspective of former Waterloo, Ontario-based Research in Motion co-CEOs Mike Lazaridis and Jim Balsillie.

BlackBerry was directed by Toronto’s Matt Johnson (Nirvanna the Band the Show) and stars Montreal’s Jay Baruchel (This is the End), Glenn Howerton (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia), Johnson, Cary Elwes (The Princess Bride), SungWon Cho (YouTuber “ProZD”), Rich Sommer (Mad Men), Toronto’s Michael Ironside (Splinter Cell video games), Quebec-raised Saul Rubinek (Frasier) and St. John’s, Newfoundland’s Mark Critch (This Hour Has 22 Minutes).

It’s worth noting that BlackBerry was shot in various parts of Ontario, including Hamilton and Waterloo.

Stream BlackBerry here. Note that CBC Gem is free with ads or ad-free for $4.99/month.

For more on BlackBerry, check out our review of the limited series and film and interviews with Johnson/Baruchel/Howerton and co-writer/producer Matthew Miller.

Crave

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Original theatrical release date: December 21st, 2022

Crave release date: November 10th, 2023

Genre: Animated adventure comedy

Runtime: 1 hour, 42 minutes

After learning that his many adventures have left him with his last life, Puss in Boots embarks on a journey to find the mythical Last Wish and restore his nine lives.

Puss in Boots was directed by Joel Crawford (The Croods: A New Age) and features the returning voices of Antonio Banderas (Puss in Boots) and Salma Hayek Pinault (Kitty Softpaws) and series newcomers Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows), Florence Pugh (Little Women) and Wagner Moura (Narcos).

Stream Puss in Boots: The Last Wish here.

Rap Sh!t (Season 2)

Crave release date: November 9th, 2023 (first two episodes, new episodes on Thursdays)

Genre: Comedy

Runtime: Eight episodes (around 30 minutes each)

Right before going on tour with Mia, Shawna finds herself under investigation for a fraud case.

Rap Sh!t was created by Issa Rae (Insecure) and stars Aida Osman (Betty), KaMillion (Love & Hip-Hop: Miami), Jonica Booth (Mrs. Davis) and RJ Cyler (The Harder They Fall).

Stream Rap Sh!t here.

Sisu

Original theatrical release date: April 28th, 2023

Crave release date: November 10th, 2023

Genre: Action

Runtime: 1 hour, 31 minutes

Towards the end of World War II, the Nazis try to steal gold from a lone prospector, only to discover he’s a legendary Finnish commando.

Sisu was written and directed by Jalmari Helander (Big Game) and stars Jorma Tommila (Big Game), Aksel Hennie (The Martian), Jack Doolan (Cemetery Junction) and Mimosa Willamo (Headfirst).

Stream Sisu here.

Crave's standard membership, Crave Premium Ad-Free, costs $19.99/month. Alternatively, there are two other subscription options: Crave Basic with Ads ($9.99/month) and Crave Standard with Ads ($14.99/month). Starz is available as a separate $5.99 add-on.

The full list of movies and shows hitting Crave this month can be found here.

Disney+

The Santa Clauses (Season 2) [Disney+ Original]

Disney+ Canada release date: November 8th, 2023 (first two episodes, new episodes every Wednesday)

Genre: Christmas comedy

Runtime: Six episodes (around 30 minutes each)

The Santa Clauses was created by Jack Burditt (Modern Family) and features returning The Santa Clause stars Tim Allen (Scott), Elizabeth Mitchell (Carol), Eric Lloyd (Charlie) and David Krumholtz (Bernard) alongside comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias and Eric Stonestreet (Modern Family).

Stream The Santa Clauses here.

A Disney+ subscription costs $11.99/month or $119.99/year.

The full list of movies and shows hitting Disney+ Canada this month can be found here.

Netflix

Escaping Twin Flames [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada release date: November 8th, 2023

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: Three episodes (57 to 59 minutes each)

People speak out about being part of the Twin Flames, a controversial community that preys on people looking for love.

Stream Escaping Twin Flames here.

The Killer [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada release date: November 10th, 2023

Genre: Thriller

Runtime: 1 hour, 58 minutes

After a failed hit, an assassin battles his former employers on an international hunt for retribution.

The Killer was directed by David Fincher (The Social Network) and stars Michael Fassbender (Steve Jobs), Tilda Swinton (Michael Clayton), Charles Parnell (All My Children) and Arliss Howard (Mank). It’s worth noting that the film reunites Fincher with his Se7en screenwriter, Andrew Kevin Walker.

Stream The Killer here.

A Netflix 'Standard with Ads' subscription costs $5.99/month, a 'Standard' subscription (HD-supported) costs $16.49/month, and a 'Premium' membership is priced at $20.99/month (4K-supported).

The full list of movies hitting Netflix Canada this month can be found here.

Paramount+

The Curse [Paramount+ Original]

A newly married couple must deal with an alleged curse while trying to conceive a child and leading their new home improvement show.

The Curse was created by Benny Safdie (Uncut Gems) and Vancouver’s Nathan Fielder (The Rehearsal) and stars Emma Stone (La La Land), Fielder and Safdie.

Stream The Curse here.

A Paramount+ subscription costs $9.99/month in Canada.

The full list of movies and shows that hit Paramount+ this month can be found here.

Image credit: Netflix