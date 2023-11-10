The PS5 Slim is now available in Canada

Sony’s slightly smaller PS5 has finally arrived.

At first, it wasn’t clear when or even if Sony’s PlayStation 5 Slim (PS5 Slim) would release in Canada. Fast-forward to a few days ago, and the slimmed-down version of Sony’s flagship console started appearing in various retailer’s flyers, including Walmart and Best Buy, despite no official confirmation from Sony regarding a Canadian release.

After some digging, MobileSyrup confirmed that the PS5 Slim launches in Canada today, Friday, November 10th.

Similar to the standard version of the console, the PS5 Slim comes in a Disc and Digital variant, but as far as we can tell, Canadian retailers seem only to be selling the Disc version of the new console revision (if you come across a retailer selling the Digital-only version, let us know!).

Beyond changes to its design, the PS5 Slim is identical to its predecessor and doesn’t offer a hardware boost over the original PS5. The PS5 Slim is 18 percent lighter for the Digital console and 24 percent lighter for the Disc drive model. It also offers a 1TB SSD instead of the 825GB SSD that shipped with the launch PS5 and includes other subtle changes like a new stand design and a slightly curvier look.

There’s also set to be an Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Drive you can plug into the Digital version of the PS5 Slim if you want to play physical games.

While the PS5 looks slightly slimmer, it’s also the definition of a subtle redesign. When placed beside the standard, hulking PS5, it’s definitely smaller, but at the same time, it’s still a very big boy.

Image credit: Sony