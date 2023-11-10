Save big on electronics and gadgets at Best Buy’s ‘Black Friday Price Now’ sale

If you’re looking for great deals on electronics, appliances and gadgets, you might want to take a look at Best Buy’s top deals with ‘Black Friday Price Now’ offers on several products.

You don’t need to wait for the actual day to take advantage of Black Friday discounts. The deals marked with the ‘Black Friday Price Now’ tag won’t become any cheaper throughout the retailer’s Black Friday promotion.

Here are some of the top deals you can get right now:

PlayStation 5 Slim Console — Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Bundle: $649.99 (save $80) — Black Friday Price Now

Samsung 65-inch 4K UHD HDR OLED Tizen Smart TV (QN65S92CAFXZC): $2,499.99 (save $900)

TCL 65-inch Q5 Q-Class QLED Google TV: $619.99 (save $80) – Black Friday Price Now

Logitech G Pro X LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset with Microphone: $199.99 (save $50) — Black Friday Price Now

HP 23.8-inch All-in-One PC – Starry White (AMD Ryzen 3 5300U/256GB SSD/8GB RAM): $619.99 (save $80)

Canon PIXMA TS3429 Wireless All-In-One Inkjet Printer: $49.99 (save $20)

Epson EcoTank ET-2850 W AIO SuperTank: $329.99 (save $20) — Black Friday Price Now

LG UltraGear 27-inch 1440p QHD 165Hz 1ms GTG IPS LCD FreeSync Gaming Monitor (27GR75Q): $329.99 (save $170)

Sony WH-CH720N Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones: $149.99 (save $100) — Black Friday Price Now

Jabra Elite 5 In-Ear Noise Cancelling True Wireless Earbuds: $99.99 (save $100) — Black Friday Price Now

Acer Aspire 3 15.6-inch Laptop (AMD RyzenTM 5 7520U/512GB SSD/16GB RAM/Windows 11 Home): $599.99 (save $200) — Black Friday Price Now

HP 15.6-inch Laptop (Intel Core i3-1215U/512GB SSD/8GB RAM/Windows 11 Home): $499.99 (save $200) — Black Friday Price Now

Sanus Advanced 42-inch – 90-inch Tilting TV Wall Mount: $179.99 (save $40) — Black Friday Price Now

Sony SRS-XE300 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker: $179.99 (save $90) — Black Friday Price Now

Philips Hue A19 Color Bulb 3 Pack: $99.99 (save $70) — Black Friday Price Now

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic (GPS) 47mm Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor: $489.99 (save $100) — Black Friday Price Now

Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum: $799.99 (save $200) — Black Friday Price Now

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 128GB Chrome OS Tablet w/ SnapDragon 7c 8-Core Processor: $349.99 (save $150) — Black Friday Price Now

JBL Bar 1000 880-Watt 7.1.4 Channel Dolby Atmos Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer: $1,199.99 (save $500) — Black Friday Price Now

Nikon Z 30 16-50mm Kit: $899.99 (save $150) — Black Friday Price Now

Seagate Expansion Desktop HDD 14TB: $239.99 (save $130) — Black Friday Price Now

Rode Wireless ME Condenser Microphone & Lavalier Go Professional Microphone: $259.98 (save $50)

The deals are live now and end on Thursday, November 16th.

Find all the Top Deals with Black Friday pricing here.

