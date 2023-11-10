League of Legends-based Netflix series, Arcane returns November 2024

The League of Legends-based Netflix series Arcane’s second season finally has a release date. Unfortunately, it looks like we won’t get the show for another year, as doesn’t drop until November 2024.

The first season released in November of 2021, so that’s three years between the two seasons, which feels rather long. The teaser only shows Jinx, but Hailee Steinfeld will reprise her role as Vi, and Katie Leung will return as Caitlyn Kiramman.

Other League of Legends characters like Ekko and Heimerdinger will also likely return. While I expect Jace to also be back, his fate is undetermined as the season finale ended with Jinx shooting a missile from her Super Mega Death Rocket toward Jace and the other councilmen.

A mysterious light did emerge from Mel Madarda; however, could that been something to protect her and the other councilmen? We’ll have to wait a full year to find out.

Image credit: Netflix

Source: Netflix