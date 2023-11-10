fbpx
Koodo offering some existing customers 100GB, 120GB Canada/U.S. plan options

The offers aren't available on the company's website, but a Reddit user says customers can view them through their online Koodo accounts

Nida Zafar
Nov 10, 20239:50 AM EST 0 comments
Koodo is jumping on the Canada/U.S. plan train with exclusive offers for existing customers.

According to a post from Reddit user ProfessionalTrip0, the Telus-flanker is offering several plans with up to 120GB of cross-border data.

The post indicates the offers are available in Self Serve, Koodo’s online account management system.

Customers can select a $60/100GB plan or a $70/120GB plan. Both options run on 5G and have unlimited Canada-U.S. minutes and messaging.

At the time of publication, the plans aren’t available on Koodo’s website. The service provider started offering 5G plans in August.

