Koodo offering some existing customers 100GB, 120GB Canada/U.S. plan options

Koodo is jumping on the Canada/U.S. plan train with exclusive offers for existing customers.

According to a post from Reddit user ProfessionalTrip0, the Telus-flanker is offering several plans with up to 120GB of cross-border data.

The post indicates the offers are available in Self Serve, Koodo’s online account management system.

Customers can select a $60/100GB plan or a $70/120GB plan. Both options run on 5G and have unlimited Canada-U.S. minutes and messaging.

At the time of publication, the plans aren’t available on Koodo’s website. The service provider started offering 5G plans in August.