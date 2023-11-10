These are Canadian retailers’ top Black Friday deals so far

Several retailers in Canada have launched their Black Friday or early Black Friday deals.

Below is a round-up of some of the most notable offers and promotions:

Motorola

In time for Black Friday, Motorola is discounting several of its devices. Grab a Motorola Razr+ for $350 off, or the other Motorola Razr for $699. These deals start on November 10th.

Find all Motorola Black Friday deals here.

Best Buy

You don’t need to wait for the actual day to take advantage of Black Friday discounts. The deals mentioned below won’t become any cheaper throughout Best Buy’s Black Friday promotion.

Find all the Best Buy deals with Black Friday pricing here.

Dyson

Dyson has released several deals under its Black Friday and Cyber Monday lineup.

Check out some of them below:

From November 9th to the 30th:

From November 16th to the 30th:

$150 off Dyson V8 Origin with GWP Crevice Tool

$200 off Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP07 purifying fan heater (comes in black/nickel or white/silver)

$150 off Dyson Airwrap (incl. Holiday sets)

$100 off Dyson Supersonic (including the holiday edition)

$100 off Dyson Corrale (including holiday sets)

Find all Dyson Black Friday deals here.

Sonos

Starting Friday, November 17th, Sonos will offer a 20 to 25 percent discount on select portable speakers and select home theatre products.

The promotion is a part of the audio product manufacturer’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotions.

Sonos’ promotion ends on November 27th.

Find all Sonos Black Friday promotions here.

Nanoleaf

Toronto-based Nanoleaf has gone live with its month-wide Black Friday sale, with as much as 41 percent off on some products.

The deals are live now and end on November 30th.