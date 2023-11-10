A24 announces Elon Musk biopic, directed by Darren Aronofsky

A24 has unexpectedly announced a biopic based on Tesla CEO and X (formerly Twitter) owner Elon Musk. The respected film house has confirmed that Darren Aronofsky is attached to direct.

It’s said that the recent Elon Musk authorized biography, written by Walter Isaacson, will serve as the foundation for the upcoming biopic. Isaacson’s number 1 New York Times bestseller covers Musk’s life from childhood in South Africa to founding SpaceX and ultimately purchasing Twitter.

Following Isaacson’s work on the Steve Jobs biography, A24 was in “heated competition” to produce the adaptation.

Glad Darren is doing it. He is one of the best. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 10, 2023

Aronofsky recently worked on The Whale, which went on to be nominated for three Academy Awards and win one, Best Actor, for Canada’s Brendan Fraser. The director’s resume is impressive with notable work credits that include Requiem for a Dream, Black Swan, The Wrestler and this year’s Postcard from Earth. However, this will be his first time working on a biopic feature.

Musk has been a controversial figure within the tech space and across social media. His rise in notoriety began after founding SpaceX in 2002. Musk went on to eventually become the CEO of Tesla. Over the years, he’s had his hands in projects like The Boring Company, which produced the viral flamethrower, and the underground Vegas Loop.

Of course, his popularity boiled over following the announcement that he was purchasing Twitter for $44 billion USD (roughly $59.5 billion CAD). Musk has since made many controversial changes to the platform in the 12 months since the purchase. After taking ownership, Musk laid off 80 percent of the platform’s 7,500 staff members. He has since prioritized its ‘Premium’ subscription service. Today, X is raking in less than $120 million USD (around $166 million CAD) per year from its subscriptions.

At the time of writing, there’s no word on when preproduction of the biopic will begin. This week, the SAG-AFTRA union reached a temporary agreement with studios, ending a 118-day production strike.

Source: Variety