Samsung is really pushing AI with Galaxy AI translation feature

Backing up previous rumours, it looks like Samsung will emphasize AI with its upcoming Galaxy S24 series.

In a Samsung blog post, the tech giant announced Galaxy AI, a mobile AI experience powered by both on-device AI developed at Samsung and cloud-based AI.

One of the benefits of Galaxy AI is the new AI Live Translate Call, which will let your Galaxy AI phone be used as a personal translator. It’s integrated into the native call feature, with audio and text translating in real-time as you speak. This means if you’re calling or texting someone who speaks a different language, it’ll be similar to watching closed captions.

The post says that Galaxy AI is coming early next year. Presumably, that means it’ll arrive on the rumoured Galaxy S24.

Rumours indicate Samsung will launch the Galaxy S24 on January 18th. Other leaks include that the Galaxy S24 Ultra will feature a titanium frame and a flat 6.8-inch display, slimmer bezels and a WQHD+ resolution.

Source: Samsung