Humane’s smartphone alternative AI Pin costs $699 and releases in 2024

Wearable startup Humane AI, a company founded by former Apple employees, has finally revealed its first device, the aptly named AI Pin.

The somewhat weird-looking device was first revealed during a TED Talk back in May, but until now, it’s been very unclear what the gadget actually does (on a side note, it sort of reminds me of Narrative’s wearable camera in some ways).

I’m still a little confused as to why anyone would actually want the AI Pin, though. It’s a pocket-word AI assistant that seems to replicate many of the tasks your smartphone can do, like checking the weather, time or asking its voice-activated assistant various questions.

The device doesn’t feature a physical screen, but you can project a display onto your hand (which is admittedly cool). That said, the primary way to interact with the AI pin is through voice commands. The magnet clip that attaches the device to your clothes can even be used as battery storage and includes a pair of backup batteries.

Other specs include a Qualcomm Snapdragon chip, an ultra-wide RGB camera and depth/motion sensors that allow the AI Pin “to see the world as you see it,” according to Humane AI.

It also features a futuristic-looking charging case with a very glossy chrome finish that looks like it’s straight out of a sci-fi movie. The AI Pin is available in three colours: ‘Eclipse,’ ‘Equinox’ and ‘Lunar.’

I’m all for weird tech gadgets, but I can’t see a real purpose for Humane’s AI Pin. It’s a fascinating gadget, but if it replicates tasks my smartphone can already perform, why would I want it in the first place?

The AI Pin costs $699 USD (about $965.53 CAD) and connects via its own mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) powered by T-Mobile’s network in the U.S. for $24/month (about $33 CAD). Unless Humane partners with a carrier in Canada, which is highly unlikely, we’ll never see the admittedly cool but very weird gadget officially make its way here.

Orders for the AI Pin will start shipping in early 2024.

Image credit: Humane