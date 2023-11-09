Select Fitbit devices are up to 40 percent off today

Fitbit has discounted its popular smartwatches and activity trackers today. The Versa 4, Luxe, Axe 3 and Charge 6 are up for grabs at reduced pricing by up to 40 percent off.
Here are Fitbit’s deals:
- Fitbit Versa 4 Fitness Smartwatch for $199 (save 23%)
- Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker for $99 (save 36%)
- Fitbit Ace 3 Activity Tracker for $59 (save 40%)
- Fitbit Charge 6 for $149 (save 32%)
Check out these deals at Amazon Canada.
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links, helping fund the journalism provided free on our website.