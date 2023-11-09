Get the Motorola Razr+ for $350 off for Black Friday

In time for Black Friday, Motorola is discounting several of its devices. Grab a Motorola Razr+ for $350 off, or the other Motorola Razr for $699. These deals start on November 10th.

Check out the offers below:

Image credit: Motorola

