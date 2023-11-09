Get the Motorola Razr+ for $350 off for Black Friday

In time for Black Friday, Motorola is discounting several of its devices. Grab a Motorola Razr+ for $350 off, or the other Motorola Razr for $699. These deals start on November 10th.
Check out the offers below:
- Motorola Edge 2022: $379.99 (regularly $899.99)
- Motorola Edge+ 2023: $699.99 (regularly $1,099.99)
- Moto G 5G 2023: $249.99 (regularly $299.99)
- Moto G Play 2023: $199.99 (regularly $249.99)
- Moto G Power 5G 2023: $299.99 (regularly $399.99)
- Motorola Razr 2023: $699.99 (regularly $999.99)
- Motorola Razr+ 2023: $949.99 (regularly $1,299.99)
- Moto G Stylus 5G 2022: $299.99 (regularly $499.99)
- Thinkphone by Motorola: $599.99 (regularly $999.99)
All of the deals are available here.
Image credit: Motorola
