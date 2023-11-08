Where to stream David Fincher’s The Killer in Canada

Director David Fincher, the king of psychological thriller films, has returned to the genre this year with The Killer.

An adaptation of the French graphic novel of the same name, The Killer follows a hitman who bungles a contract and finds himself battling his employers on a hunt for retribution.

Notably, The Killer reunites Fincher with Andrew Kevin Walker, the screenwriter of his lauded 1995 thriller, Seven. It also stars two-time Oscar nominee Michael Fassbender (Steve Jobs) as the titular nameless killer.

Following a premiere at the 80th Venice International Film Festival in September, The Killer opened in select theatres (including TIFF) in October ahead of a wider release in November. In Canada and the rest of the world, you’ll be able to stream The Killer on Netflix on November 10th.

This is Fincher’s second film with Netflix following 2020’s Mank, a biographical drama film about the development of the screenplay of Citizen Kane. However, Fincher also worked with the streamer as an executive producer and director of its popular Mindhunter and House of Cards series.

In the meantime, if you want to revisit Seven, the film is streaming on Crave and Prime Video through a $5.99 Starz add-on.

Image credit: Netflix