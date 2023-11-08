The Source’s Black Friday sale discounts the limited edition Spider-Man 2 PS5 DualSense controller

The Source Canada has gone live with its Black Friday promotion, with deals and discounts that will remain the same between now and November 26th.

As part of the sale, the retailer has slashed the price of the limited edition Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 PlayStation 5 DualSense controller.

The controller features a Spider-Man logo on the touchpad, with a red and black colour theme. Besides its look, it has all the features a regular DualSense controller offers, including haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, a built-in microphone and a built-in speaker. Apart from the limited edition controller, all other DualSense colourways are also discounted for The Source’s Black Friday promotion.

Check out your options below:

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition controller: $69.99 (regularly $94.99)

Cosmic Red: $69.99 (regularly $94.99)

White: $69.99 (regularly $89.99)

Cobalt Blue: $69.99 (regularly $89.99)

Nova Pink: $69.99 (regularly $94.99)

Galactic Purple: $69.99 (regularly $94.99)

Starlight Blue: $69.99 (regularly $94.99)

Grey Camo: $69.99 (regularly $94.99)

Midnight Black: $69.99 (regularly $89.99)

Apart from the DualSense controller, The Source’s Black Friday promotion discounts several other electronics, including the Beats Studio Buds True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds, Logitech’s G305 Wireless Gaming Mouse, Bose’s QuietComfort 45 Over-Ear Wireless Headphones, and more.

Find all of The Source’s Black Friday deals here.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links, helping fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Image credit: The Source