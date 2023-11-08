PlayStation 5 Spider-Man 2 Bundle on sale, DualSense controller is 26 percent off

This could be a sign of the times or just a massive clearance option.

Amazon and Sony have teamed up for a major discount on the PlayStation 5 Console, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Bundle, disc Edition, that knocks the price down by $80 to $649 CAD. This is an 11 percent savings and a lead up to possibly a Black Friday Deal.

The fine print notes that this bundle includes the console, full game voucher of Spider-Man 2 and controller. In addition, this has Astro’s Playroom pre-installed game.

In addition, if you’re looking to score another controller, Amazon is also selling the PlayStation 5 DualSense wireless controller in Cobalt Blue at 26% off at $69 CAD.

Check out these deals here at Amazon Canada.

