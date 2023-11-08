First Pixel Watch 2 update arrives, but only for LTE version

Google’s Pixel Watch 2 is getting its first update, though it doesn’t appear to be an exciting one.

The search giant announced the update via a post on the Pixel Watch Help forum, noting that the update would roll out in phases over the next week.

Google also included a sparse changelog that simply notes the update includes the November 2023 security update along with “bug fixes and improvements.”

Strangely, the update is only coming the the LTE version of the Pixel Watch 2, with no mention of if or when the Wi-Fi version of the Pixel Watch 2 or the original Pixel Watch would get the update.

So, if you have an LTE Pixel Watch 2, you can head to Settings > System > System updates to check for the update and install it. If you’ve got another version of the Pixel Watch, you’ll just have to wait and see if Google delivers an update for you.

