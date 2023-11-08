Mass Effect N7 Day offers teaser for new game, despite layoffs

This year’s N7 Day came with what might be our first look at Mass Effect 5, despite BioWare’s recent layoffs.

Transmission complete! Thanks to everyone that helped hunt down the footage. 🤝 Here's the full video stitched together! #N7Day pic.twitter.com/6Q8kEQkb5b — Mass Effect (@masseffect) November 7, 2023

November 7th, known as N7 Day for Mass Effect fans, featured a 34-second video from the game’s official X account. Further, the Mass Effect website now includes the following text.

“/////ACCESS CODE: EPSILON

/////ACCESS CODE ACCEPTED

/////SECONDARY ENCRYPTION DETECTED

/////VJBSVU-XXXX-XXXXXXXX

/////ANDROMEDA DISTRESS SIGNAL DETECTED

/////YEAR SENT: [REDACTED]”

/////AUDIO TRANSCRIPT: ALTHOUGH THEY SHOULD KNOW BY NOW NOT TO UNDERESTIMATE HUMAN [REDACTED]”

The news of a possible new Mass Effect title comes amidst BioWare laying off 50 roles back in August, resulting in a lawsuit. An update to the legal action comes from Kotaku reporter Ethan Gach, who revealed that BioWare’s lawyers refused to negotiate and settle out of court.

More BioWare news: laid off devs suing for severance say the company is going to court instead of negotiating a settlement and call the process anything but "empathetic, respectful." They call N7 day a reminder of "the importance of loyalty to your crew"https://t.co/sBT04B0Dvq pic.twitter.com/UAu5yNUVJq — AmericanTruckSongs9 (@ethangach) November 6, 2023

The reason for the lawsuit is that former employees should receive 1.7 months of severance per year of service; however, employees are currently only entitled to two weeks of severance per year of service, which is reportedly unenforceable.

Further, Game Developer reported that the quality assurance testers at Keywords Studios that were laid off while working on Dragon Age: Dreadwolf recently picketed in front of Bioware’s Edmonton HQ.

While Mass Effect fans are likely excited about a new title finally coming to the series, unfortunately, the Canadian studio behind the series remains embroiled in controversy.

Source: IGN, Game Developer