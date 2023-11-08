fbpx
Fizz Mobile introduces 40GB/$40 plans and more

You can now create your own plan with a variety of options

Dean Daley
Nov 8, 20232:56 PM EST 0 comments

Vidéotron-owned Fizz Mobile is changing its mobile plan pricing, offering more data at cheaper prices.

When you create a new plan, it starts at $10 for the mandatory minimum Quebec coverage. Following that, there are other features you can add to your plan, which you can find below:

  • $3 Unlimited text messaging (incoming are always free)
    $7 Unlimited minutes
    $2 Voicemail (visual voicemail included)
    $4 Canada coverage
    $8 Canada + USA coverage

Further, you can select one of the data allotments:

  • 1GB +$3
    3GB +$4
    5GB +$6
    7GB +$7
    9GB +$9
    12GB +$11
    25GB +$13 (previously 20 GB)
    40GB +$24 — >+$14 Hot Deal!
    50GB +$24 (New)

Call display, call waiting, conference calling, and call forwarding are included in each plan.

Fizz has also unveiled its home internet deals.

  • 60Mbps download, 10Mbps upload for $45
  • 200Mbps download, 30Mbps upload for $49
  • 400Mbps download, 50Mbps upload for $59

Source: RedFlagDeals Via: iPhoneinCanada

