Fizz Mobile introduces 40GB/$40 plans and more

Vidéotron-owned Fizz Mobile is changing its mobile plan pricing, offering more data at cheaper prices.

When you create a new plan, it starts at $10 for the mandatory minimum Quebec coverage. Following that, there are other features you can add to your plan, which you can find below:

$3 Unlimited text messaging (incoming are always free)

$7 Unlimited minutes

$2 Voicemail (visual voicemail included)

$4 Canada coverage

$8 Canada + USA coverage

Further, you can select one of the data allotments:

1GB +$3

3GB +$4

5GB +$6

7GB +$7

9GB +$9

12GB +$11

25GB +$13 (previously 20 GB)

40GB +$24 — >+$14 Hot Deal!

50GB +$24 (New)

Call display, call waiting, conference calling, and call forwarding are included in each plan.

Fizz has also unveiled its home internet deals.

60Mbps download, 10Mbps upload for $45

200Mbps download, 30Mbps upload for $49

400Mbps download, 50Mbps upload for $59

Source: RedFlagDeals Via: iPhoneinCanada