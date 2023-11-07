Zack Snyder’s new film ‘Rebel Moon’ is set for a special screening in Toronto

Zach Synder’s upcoming space-themed adventure film “Rebel Moon Part One: A Child of Fire” is slated for a special release in Toronto ahead of its debut on Netflix.

The film will be played exclusively in 70mm at TIFF Bell Lightbox in Toronto. It will also have pre-release screenings in Los Angeles, New York City and London from December 15th-21st. Rebel Moon will begin streaming on December 22nd on Netflix.

REBEL MOON – PART ONE: A CHILD OF FIRE is opening exclusively in 70mm on December 15 in Los Angeles, New York, Toronto, and London. Get your tickets starting November 15. #RebelMoon #70mm — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) November 7, 2023

The film, starring Ed Skrein, Cleopatra Coleman and Sofia Boutella, follows a young woman living outside of the galaxy and her task of finding “warriors who can fend off an impending tyrannical invasion.” As with most of Synder’s projects, it sounds and looks pretty epic.

Synder has said that his last film, “Army of the Dead” and Rebel Moon Part One are part of the same universe. It has also been confirmed that despite originally planned to be one film, Netflix and Synder agreed to split the film into two halves, with the second “Rebel Moon” film planned for a release in April 2024.

If that wasn’t enough, Synder had announced that two separate cuts of each Rebel Moon movie are in the works. The first is described as being able to be viewed and enjoyed by any audience, and the second is centred more towards adults.

Synder revealed that the director’s cuts will include nearly an hour of additional footage.

Although no official showtimes have been announced yet, a post on X from Synder confirms tickets can be purchased starting November 15th.

Image credit: Zack Snyder

Source: Variety