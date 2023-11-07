Waze will now alert users about roads with a history of crashes

Google-owned navigation app Waze is adding a new feature that aims to make driving safer for users.

The feature, called ‘crash history alerts,’ notifies drivers if they are approaching a road segment with a high frequency of crashes reported by the Waze community.

The feature aims to prevent the eighth leading cause of death globally: road accidents.

The Waze app will display a prompt alert before the driver reaches a location with crash history, such as a sharp curve or a blind spot, essentially persuading drivers to slow down, be more alert, and avoid potential accidents.

According to Google, crash history alerts works by combining reports from the Waze community and an AI analysis of the route, which takes into account factors such as traffic levels, elevation and road type.

Further, the alerts will only show up for roads that the driver does not normally drive through. For roads the driver uses daily, the app will not show alerts to minimize distractions.

Read more about the feature here. Waze is available in the iOS App Store and the Google Play Store.

Image credit: Waze

Source: Waze