The Switch continues to creep up on the DS as Nintendo’s best-selling console

The Switch is closing in on the ever-popular DS as Nintendo’s best-selling console of all time, with the handheld hybrid home console system now eclipsing over 132 million units sold worldwide.

This information comes from Nintendo’s recently released Q2 financial results for fiscal year 2024, which has the official number set at 132.46 million units sold. This puts the Switch firmly in second place in console sales for the company, at around 21.5 million units behind the DS, and we all remember how awesome the DS was, right?

It’s possible that the increase could be a result of a fantastic 2023 for the console, with new first-party games like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Pikmin 4 exploding in popularity as of late.

Both of the games mentioned above had their sales totals released in the new report, with Pikman 4 becoming the series’ best seller at 2.61 million units sold. Tears of the Kingdom managed an impressive 19.5 million units as well.

Nintendo also stated in February 2022 that the Switch was only halfway through its life cycle. This, along with rumours of Nintendo teasing rumoured new-gen hardware, could give the console a real shot at reaching the top of all-time sales.

Nintendo reported that the number of million-seller titles has grown to 16 during the Switch’s run, showing just how well the console has sold. Sales for all models, including the OLED Switch, are up 2.4 percent year-over-year, as well as software and digital sales at 1.8 and 15.8 percent, respectively.

If this wasn’t impressive on its own, expect sales for both the hardware and software to increase steadily next quarter with the release of Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

Nintendo’s full fiscal year 2024 second quarter financial results can be found here.

Source: Nintendo