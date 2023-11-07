The 27-inch iMac is not coming back

It looks like the dream is over, and the rumours were incorrect.

Apple’s 27-inch iMac will not return, according to The Verge. The publication spoke with an Apple PR representative following the tech giant’s recent ‘Scary Fast’ M3 iMac and MacBook Pro event. Instead, Apple says those longing for the 27-inch iMac should consider the pricey 27-inch Studio Display, which also requires a separate Mac to work that’s a MacBook Air, a MacBook Pro, a Mac Studio or a Mac Mini. In short, this combination of devices is far from as simple or as cost-effective as an all-in-one computer.

In the story, Apple also details how it feels the 4.5K 24-inch iMac “nearly splits the difference” resolution-wise between the old Intel iMac, which came in 21-inch 4K and 27-inch 5K versions. It’s worth pointing out that it’s very strange for Apple to talk about its future product plans openly.

Those who want an all-in-one Apple computer now have the surprisingly powerful M3 iMac as an option, though there isn’t an M3 Pro or Max version of the sleek-looking computer, limiting its utility to some extent (it also lacks an SD card slot and USB-A ports). On the other hand, there’s something to be said about the 27-inch iMac’s popularity in certain circles, including video editors and the media (a quick walk around our parent company Blue Ant Media’s office indicates the Intel-powered 27-inch iMac is definitely still being used).

With all of that said, given that the 24-inch iMac’s audience is already pretty limited and likely only appeals to families and retailers that use the all-in-one as point-of-sale terminals, I’m not surprised Apple opted to nix a new take on the more pro-oriented 27-inch version.

Source: The Verge