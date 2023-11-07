Resident Evil 4 Remake is coming to iPhone 15 Pro, iPad and Mac later this year

Soon you’ll be able to fight off hoards of flesh-eating zombies and other biohazardous hellspawn directly from your iPhone, with Resident Evil 4 Remake releasing for Apple devices this December.

The iconic survival horror franchise is making its way to the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max later this year, with the game set to be a reimagining of the 2005 classic. The original Resident Evil 4 was released for the GameCube, with a 2023 remake coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows and Xbox Series X/S.

Infiltrate the village, save baby Eagle!

Resident Evil 4 launches on December 20th for iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max and all iPads with the M1 chip or later! A demo will be available for those wanting a taste of Leon's intense mission! Pre-order on the App Store now! pic.twitter.com/4Pbz6Qigx3 — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) November 7, 2023

Alongside the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max versions, the game will also be available on iPads and Macs housing the M1 chip or later. The game will also launch with a DLC titled “Separate Ways,” which follows Ada Wong on a secret mission that will set out to expand on the game mechanics.

Resident Evil 4 Remake is already available for pre-order in the App Store. Users can also download a free demo to test out Leon Kennedy’s performance on Apple devices before the game releases.

The game is set to be released for Apple devices on December 20th, 2023.

Image credit: Capcom

Source: Capcom