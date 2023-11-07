OnePlus Black Friday sale discounts Open for $200 off

Black Friday is almost here, and with it comes several offers on various devices, like OnePlus’ smartphones and wireless earbuds. The Oppo sub-brand is making a big splash for Black Friday with deals on hit devices like the OnePlus Open, OnePlus 11 and the OnePlus Pad.

Below are some of the promotions:

There’s also a chance to get a OnePlus Red Mystery Box for $39.99 that could include a OnePlus Open, 100W Dual Port Power Adapter, OnePlus Nords Buds 2, or OnePlus Buds Z2. This Mystery Box is currently sold out; however, it’s possible that OnePlus will not refill its stock of this.

Source: OnePlus