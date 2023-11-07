Here’s where you can watch the new season of Yellowstone in Canada

Hit drama series Yellowstone is now available on Paramount+ in Canada.

The video streaming service announced on November 7th that all seasons of the popular franchise are available to stream on the platform, including eight episodes of the fifth and final season.

The series was previously available to stream on Peacock with a premium membership.

Additionally, the final installment of the series will continue on into next year, with two spinoffs 1944 and 2024 recently announced. Both spinoffs will be produced by MTV Entertainment Studios/101 Studios and will be available on Paramount+ when they premiere.

Paramount+ users will be able to watch 1883 and 1923, two original series that tell the origin stories behind the show.

Paramount+ recently announced that a new original titled Lawmen: Bass Reeves would also be coming to the platform on November 5th. Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan is the executive producer of the series.

A Paramount+ subscription costs $9.99/month in Canada.

The full list of movies and shows that hit Paramount+ this month can be found here.

Image credit: Paramount+