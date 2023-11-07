Get the Apple Watch Ultra for $400 off on Nov. 8

Apple’s 2022-release Apple Watch Ultra (1st-Gen) is designed for people who track their fitness progress, work towards their activity goal and love adventure, exploration and extreme sports.

If you’ve wanted to get Apple’s top-of-the-line flagship smartwatch, but have been deterred by its high price, you won’t want to miss out on this solid Walmart promotion.

The retailer has offered an early peek at its 2023 Black Friday deals, and one of the products set to receive a major price slash is the 2022 Apple Watch Ultra.

Regularly available for $1,099, Walmart’s Black Friday promotion discounts the watch by $400. This means that you’ll be able to pick up the 2022 Apple Watch Ultra for only $699.

Walmart’s Black Friday promotion with the Apple Watch Ultra sale will go live on Wednesday, November 8th, at 9pm ET/6pm PT. The watch will be discounted online only.

Currently, Walmart’s website shows the watch available in ‘Orange Alpine,’ ‘Green Alpine,’ ‘Blue,’ ‘Yellow/Beige,’ ‘Black/Gray’ and ‘White Ocean’ band colours. It’s unclear if all band colours will be on sale when the promotion goes live.

Find Walmart’s Black Friday promotion flyer here. Purchase the 2022 Apple Watch Ultra for $699 starting Wednesday, November 8th, at 9pm ET/6pm PT here.

Learn more about the 2022 Apple Watch Ultra here. Our review of the Apple Watch Ultra 2 also recently hit the site.

This story will be updated when the Apple Watch Ultra is sold out at Walmart.

