Apple’s M3 iMac and MacBook Pro are now available in Canada

At its ‘Scary Fast’ event, Apple announced its latest iMac, alongside new MacBook Pros, all powered by the company’s new in-house M3 chip series.

The new M3 iMac, alongside the M3, M3 Pro and M3 Max MacBook Pros, are now available to order in Canada.

24-inch M3 iMac

The new M3 iMac is identical to the previous-gen iMac, albeit with a new M3 chipset. The 24-inch all-in-one computer delivers up to 2x faster performance than the previous generation with M1. The new iMac has a stunning 4.5K Retina display, a sleek and colourful design, and a range of ports, all identical to its predecessor.

The 24-inch M3 iMac is available in seven vibrant colours, including ‘Green,’ ‘Yellow,’ ‘Orange,’ ‘Pink,’ ‘Purple,’ ‘Blue’ and ‘Silver,” alongside colour-matched Magic Mouse, Magic Keyboard and Magic Trackpad accessories.

Beyond the jump to the M3 chip, the only other hardware upgrades are Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 support.

The new iMac is available to order now and releases on November 7th. Pricing starts at $1,699 for the 8-Core-CPU/8-Core GPU option and $1,949 for the 8-Core CPU/10-Core GPU version. This is the same cost as the M1-powered versions of both iMac configurations.

Delivery estimates for the Toronto area suggest delivery between November 9th and November 22nd.

M3 series MacBooks

Similar to the refreshed iMac, everything about the new MacBook Pros remains identical to the previous gen, except the new M3 chips and a Liquid Retina XDR display that is brighter than previous gens.

The new MacBooks introduce a next-generation GPU architecture that supports new features like hardware-accelerated ray tracing and mesh shading, as well as a faster CPU and Neural Engine.

The new MacBook Pro is available in three different power variants depending on the M3 chip version you select.

The base-level M3 chip includes an 8-core CPU/10-core GPU (up to 24GB of RAM), the M3 Pro features a 12-core CPU/18-core GPU (up to 36GB of RAM), and the M3 Max offers a 14-core CPU/30-core GPU (up to 36GB of RAM) with the 14-inch MacBook Pro and a 14-core/30-core GPU or a 16-core CPU/40-core GPU (up to 128GB of RAM) with the 16-inch MacBook Pro.

The M3 Pro and M3 Max models are available in a new Space Black finish, in addition to the Silver colour, while the M3 MacBook Pro is available in the original Space Grey and Silver colours.

Check out the pricing below:

Delivery estimates for the Toronto area suggest delivery between November 9th and November 14th.

