Walmart Canada’s Black Friday deals include PS5 bundle, iPhone 14 Plus

Walmart Canada has offered an early glimpse at its Black Friday 2023 deals.

While Black Friday isn’t officially until November 24th, the retailer is kicking off its promotions early — Wednesday, November 8th online at 6pm PT/9pm ET and Thursday, November 9th in-store.

See below for some of the tech-specific deal highlights:

Acer Aspire 3 15.6″ FHD laptop — $399.98 (regularly $499.98)

Apple Watch Ultra (GPS+Cellular) 49mm — $699 (regularly $1099) [online only]

Fitbit Versa 4 — $199.95 (regularly $259.98)

Google Pixel 8 postpaid phone — $0 down plus $100 Walmart gift card

iPhone 14 Plus postpaid phone — $0 down plus $250 Walmart gift card

JBL Go portable waterproof speaker — $39.98 (regularly $69.98)

LG 43″ UQ7070 LED Smart TV — $418 (regularly $468)

Onn 75″ 4K UHD Roku Smart TV — $648 (regularly $998)

PS5 bundle (includes Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III) — $649.96 (save $89.96 on the game)

PS5 DualSense controller — $69.96 (regularly $94.96)

Roku Streaming Stick 4K — $49.98 (regularly $68.98)

Samsung Galaxy S23 postpaid phone — $0 down plus $150 Walmart gift card

Samsung 65″ CU7000 Series Crystal TV — $798 (regularly $948)

Sony WH-CH720N noise-cancelling headphones — $148 (regularly $249.98)

Turtle Beach XO Stealth 600 USB headset for PlayStation or Xbox — $79.96 (regularly $129.96)

It should be noted that both the picture in Walmart’s flyer and the name of the listing for the PS5 bundle indicate that it’s the new, slimmer model. However, Sony only ever confirmed that this updated PS5 would launch in the U.S. this holiday, with a global rollout for unspecific countries to come in “the following months.” Therefore, we’ve reached out to Walmart Canada to clarify and will update this story once a response has been received.

The full Walmart Canada Black Friday 2023 flyer can be found here. Black Friday deals end online on November 26th at 5:59pm PT/8:59pm ET and in stores on November 29th.

Image credit: Shutterstock