fbpx
News

Nintendo’s Canadian Black Friday Switch deals include Smash Bros. bundle, $30 off games

Games like Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Super Mario Odyssey and Nintendo Switch Sports will be discounted

Bradly Shankar
Nov 6, 202311:27 AM EST 0 comments
Nintendo Switch OLED model Smash Bros. version

Nintendo has revealed its lineup of Canadian deals for Black Friday this year.

Notably, the company’s 2023 holiday Switch bundle isn’t the same Mario Kart 8 Deluxe package it’s been offering for the past several years. Instead, it’s launching a special $449.99 Switch OLED bundle on November 19th that includes Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (regularly $79.99) and three months of Switch Online Individual (regularly $9.99) at no additional cost. The Joy-Cons on the OLED model also feature the Smash Bros. logo.

Additionally, Nintendo will sell a Super Mario Party + Red & Blue Joy-Con bundle starting November 10th. This will include 2018’s Super Mario Party and dark red and blue Joy-Cons for $129.99 ($50 in savings). It should be noted that the Switch has a more recent and well-received Mario Party game, 2021’s Mario Party Superstars, but that’s not included in any bundle.

Outside of these hardware and accessory bundles, retailers will offer a variety of discounted Switch games starting November 16th:

  • Everybody 1-2 Switch! — $29.99 (regularly $39.99)
  • Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes — $49.99 (regularly $79.99)
  • Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe — $54.99 (regularly $79.99)
  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild — $54.99 (regularly $79.99)
  • Luigi’s Mansion 3 — $54.99 (regularly $79.99)
  • Mario Strikers: Battle League — $49.99 (regularly $79.99)
  • Metroid Dread — $49.99 (regularly $79.99)
  • Nintendo Switch Sports — $49.99 (regularly $64.99)
  • Super Mario Odyssey — $49.99 (regularly $79.99)
  • Xenoblade Chronicles 3 — $54.99 (regularly $79.99)

Beyond Black Friday-specific offers, Nintendo will continue to sell two recently launched bundles, a Mario Kart 8 Deluxe standard Switch package and Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch Lite option.

Comments