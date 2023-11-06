Nintendo’s Canadian Black Friday Switch deals include Smash Bros. bundle, $30 off games

Nintendo has revealed its lineup of Canadian deals for Black Friday this year.

Notably, the company’s 2023 holiday Switch bundle isn’t the same Mario Kart 8 Deluxe package it’s been offering for the past several years. Instead, it’s launching a special $449.99 Switch OLED bundle on November 19th that includes Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (regularly $79.99) and three months of Switch Online Individual (regularly $9.99) at no additional cost. The Joy-Cons on the OLED model also feature the Smash Bros. logo.

Additionally, Nintendo will sell a Super Mario Party + Red & Blue Joy-Con bundle starting November 10th. This will include 2018’s Super Mario Party and dark red and blue Joy-Cons for $129.99 ($50 in savings). It should be noted that the Switch has a more recent and well-received Mario Party game, 2021’s Mario Party Superstars, but that’s not included in any bundle.

Outside of these hardware and accessory bundles, retailers will offer a variety of discounted Switch games starting November 16th:

Everybody 1-2 Switch! — $29.99 (regularly $39.99)

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes — $49.99 (regularly $79.99)

Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe — $54.99 (regularly $79.99)

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild — $54.99 (regularly $79.99)

Luigi’s Mansion 3 — $54.99 (regularly $79.99)

Mario Strikers: Battle League — $49.99 (regularly $79.99)

Metroid Dread — $49.99 (regularly $79.99)

Nintendo Switch Sports — $49.99 (regularly $64.99)

Super Mario Odyssey — $49.99 (regularly $79.99)

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 — $54.99 (regularly $79.99)

Beyond Black Friday-specific offers, Nintendo will continue to sell two recently launched bundles, a Mario Kart 8 Deluxe standard Switch package and Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch Lite option.