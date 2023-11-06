Microsoft promises six years of updates for many Surface models

Microsoft has committed to at least six years of driver and firmware updates for Surface PCs that have shipped on or after January 1st, 2021.
As spotted by Windows Central, a Microsoft support document now mentions the minimum six-year window, which is up from the previous four-year guarantee.
For context, devices released on or after January 1st, 2021 include:
- Surface Pro 7 Plus
- Surface Laptop 4
- Surface Pro 8
- Surface Laptop Studio
- Surface Go 3
- Surface Pro X Wi-Fi
- Surface Laptop SE
- Surface Laptop Go 2
- Surface Laptop 5
- Surface Pro 9
- Surface Studio 2 Plus
- Surface Go 4
- Surface Laptop Go 3
- Surface Laptop Studio 2
As The Verge notes, this still isn’t as long as the 10 years of updates Google has promised for Chromebooks, but it’s certainly better than four.
