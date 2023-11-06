Apple developing custom battery tech to boost device performance: report

Apple is reportedly developing custom battery tech that could bring significant performance improvements to its mobile devices. It could be available as soon as 2025.

The details come from Korean publication ETNews (via MacRumors), which reports Apple has been working on the technology since 2018. Initially, the battery tech was being co-developed for the rumoured Apple Car, but now the company’s main target is implementing the technology in mobile devices.

Apple reportedly wants to create an “all-new” kind of battery and is seeking patents and hiring new personnel related to the project.

Moreover, the company is reportedly looking at battery cathode materials to determine performance, energy density, output, and stability. The battery could use a completely different composition of nickel, cobalt, manganese, and aluminum than what current batteries use. Apple’s new battery could be an innovative new type that hasn’t been commercialized yet.

A source familiar with Apple’s plans told ETNews that the company’s Vision Pro headset has significantly increased the company’s need for high-performance batteries. The Vision Pro currently offers just two hours of battery life.

