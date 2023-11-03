YouTube’s new features prevent harmful content exposure for teens

Doom-scrolling YouTube shorts is a reality, and the online video-sharing platform is now introducing new measures to safeguard the mental health of its young viewers, alongside partnerships with youth, parenting, and mental health experts.

As part of the announcement, YouTube says it will start limiting the frequency of recommending videos that could negatively impact teens’ body image or social skills, as well as enhance its existing tools to remind them to take breaks and seek help when needed.

“Teens are more likely than adults to form negative beliefs about themselves when seeing repeated messages about ideal standards in content they consume online,” wrote YouTube. Thus, it will recommend fewer videos that fall within the categories of content that compares physical features and idealizes some types over others, idealizes specific fitness levels or body weights, or displays social aggression in the form of non-contact fights and intimidation.

“A higher frequency of content that idealizes unhealthy standards or behaviours can emphasize potentially problematic messages — and those messages can impact how some teens see themselves. Guardrails can help teens maintain healthy patterns as they naturally compare themselves to others and size up how they want to show up in the world,” explained Allison Briscoe-Smith, a clinician and researcher and member of the Youth and Families Advisory Committee.

The change is taking place for users in the United States, with more countries to be added over the next year.

Further, YouTube’s ‘Take a Break‘ reminders, first introduced in 2018, will now appear more frequently and more prominently, especially for those under 18 whose accounts have these reminders turned on by default. The reminders will be displayed every 60 minutes by default, but users can adjust it according to their preferences.

Additionally, YouTube will expand its crisis resource panels, which provide links to third-party hotlines and other support services for viewers who are searching for topics related to suicide, self-harm, or eating disorders. The panels will now cover the entire screen and offer suggestions for alternative topics, such as ‘self-compassion’ or ‘grounding exercises,’ that could help users cope with their emotions.

The feature is rolling out for viewers of all ages where crisis resource panels are available, including Canada.

Read more about about the initiative here.

Image credit: YouTube

Source: YouTube