New on BritBox: November 2023

Check out what's coming to BritBox this November

Dean Daley
Nov 3, 20238:02 AM EDT 0 comments

BBC Studios and ITV have revealed what content is coming to BritBox, a British programming-focused streaming service, in November.

BritBox, which costs $9.99/month (or $99.99 per year), offers access to series like Doctor WhoEmmerdale and Five by Five. In November, the service will add content like Bad Education, Hope Street and more.

  • Lewis: Behind the Scenes (November 1st)
  • Pointless: Season 29 (November 3rd)
  • Bad Education: Seasons 1-3 (November 7th)
  • Bad Education: Season 4 (November 7th)
  • Bad Education Movie (November 7th)
  • Bad Education Reunion Special (November 7th)
  • Unforgotten: Season 5 (November 8th)
  • Irvine Welsh’s Crime: Season 2 (November 15th)
  • Hope Street 3A (November 22nd)
  • This Farming Life 6B (November 27th)
  • Chasing Shadows: Season 1 (November 28th)
  • Shetland: Season 8 (November 29th)

BritBox is available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android.

Image credit: BBC

